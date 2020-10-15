Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 35.83 points or 3.5% at 988.53 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 3.93%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 3.83%),Bharti Infratel Ltd (down 3.69%),GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 3.5%),Tejas Networks Ltd (down 2%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 1.85%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.24%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.63%), and ITI Ltd (down 0.61%).

On the other hand, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 5.9%), Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.96%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (up 3.11%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 681.3 or 1.67% at 40113.44.

The Nifty 50 index was down 168.15 points or 1.4% at 11802.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 102.83 points or 0.69% at 14756.7.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 37.64 points or 0.76% at 4887.22.

On BSE,1048 shares were trading in green, 1444 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

