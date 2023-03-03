Jindal Steel & Power Ltd soars 1.51%, up for third straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 585.2, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.3% in last one year as compared to a 7.98% gain in NIFTY and a 6.46% gain in the Nifty Media index.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 585.2, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.27% on the day, quoting at 17541.4. The Sensex is at 59637.49, up 1.24%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added around 5.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5473.35, up 2.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 589.1, up 1.5% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up 34.3% in last one year as compared to a 7.98% gain in NIFTY and a 6.46% gain in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 8.56 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)