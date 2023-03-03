IndusInd Bank Ltd spurts 2.2%

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1126.35, up 2.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.89% in last one year as compared to a 7.98% jump in NIFTY and a 19.67% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1126.35, up 2.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.27% on the day, quoting at 17541.4. The Sensex is at 59637.49, up 1.24%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has dropped around 0.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40389.8, up 1.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1131.8, up 2.32% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is up 24.89% in last one year as compared to a 7.98% jump in NIFTY and a 19.67% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 12.74 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)