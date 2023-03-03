HCL Technologies Ltd spurts 1.62%, rises for third straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1123.85, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.28% in last one year as compared to a 7.98% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.73% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

HCL Technologies Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1123.85, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.27% on the day, quoting at 17541.4. The Sensex is at 59637.49, up 1.24%. HCL Technologies Ltd has slipped around 1.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29717.45, up 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1128.2, up 1.55% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is down 1.28% in last one year as compared to a 7.98% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.73% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 25.85 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)