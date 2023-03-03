Natco Pharma Ltd soars 2.4%, up for third straight session

Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 566.45, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 34.79% in last one year as compared to a 7.98% fall in NIFTY and a 6.62% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Natco Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 566.45, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.27% on the day, quoting at 17541.4. The Sensex is at 59637.49, up 1.24%. Natco Pharma Ltd has added around 7.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11761.1, up 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31.42 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

