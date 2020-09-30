Jindal Steel & Power receives rail supplier status from India Railways

Jindal Steel & Power announced that the company has become India's first private company to get approval from Indian Railways for regular rail supplier status for its upcoming and ongoing projects.

Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO), which works under the ambit of the Railway Board, has approved field performance of UIC 60 kg, 880 Grade prime (Class- A) rails made by JSPL at its Raigarh Plant. Railway Board has accepted the field performance test report of RDSO and considered UIC 60 kg, 880 Grade prime (Class- A) rails are suitable for use in Indian Railways. The approval by RDSO itself is an illustrious qualification for JSPL's Rail Mill, as their evaluation quality and safety parameters are very stringent, and not many rail producers in the world can meet ou quality norms laid by RDSO.

Apart from 880 Grade main track rails, JSPL has also started supplying 1080 grade Head Hardened rails to several metro Rails projects in India which includes Rail Vikas Nigam Limited for the construction of the Kolkata Metro Rail Project and Pune Metro.

Earlier RDSO had approved the 1080 grade HH rails, and JSPL has developed Special rails, Asymmetric Rails, R260, and 1175HT grades for heavy load carrying wagon units of 75 tones /wagon.

JSPL supplies special grade rail blooms to France Rail, Hayange in Europe. Rail produced from JSPL supplied Blooms by France Rail are found successful in meeting the quality & safety parameters of different European railways. JSPL also exported 2.5 Lac Tonnes of rails through Indian PSUs (IRCON & STC) to customers in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, & Africa.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)