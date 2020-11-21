Jindal Steel & Power records 13% growth in steel production in October

Jindal Steel & Power reports growth in its Standalone Steel Production and Sales during October 2020. The company recorded a 13% growth (Y-o-Y) in Standalone Steel Production with 585,000 metric tons in October 2020 as compared to 518,000 metric tons in the previous year during the same period. Company's Standalone Sales rose by 10% (Y-o-Y) in October 2020 with 600,000 metric tons as compared to Standalone Sales of 547,000 metric tons in the previous year during the same period.
The export sales contributed to 28% of total sales volumes in October 2020.
Company's exports also grew at a rate of 37% (Y-o-Y) in October 2020. The Company reports Ever Highest Pellet production of 701,500 MT in October 2020. JSPL also reports Ever Highest wire rod production of 49,062 MT in October 2020.
