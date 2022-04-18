Jindal Steel & Power records strong operational performance in March

-
Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) ended FY22 on a high with the Company reporting record sales in March of 0.79mt. Strong sales were driven by record production of 0.77mt (+5% Y-o-Y). The strong operational performance resulted in the Company reporting the highest ever production for the quarter of 2.11mt (+2% Y-o-Y).
Despite facing several challenges throughout FY22, JSP managed to meet its production guidance; breaching the 8 million tonne mark for the first time.
For the fifth consecutive year, JSP has posted spectacular growth in annual Steel sales on a year on year basis. In FY22 as well a new annual record has been established with 7.63 mt of Steel sales (5.03% Y-o-Y). Exports accounted for 33% of sales in March; in line with the FY22 share.
Key Highlights:
Steel production and sales hit a record of 8.01mt and 7.63mt respectively in FY22. Q4 sales increased by 8% Y-o-Y to 2.07mt; production up 2% Y-o-Y to 2.11mt. Steel sales marked a new record of 0.79mt in March 22. Exports accounted for 33% of sales in March 22 as well as in FY22.
