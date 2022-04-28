Jindal Steel & Power's 1.4 MTPA Rebar Mill dedicated to the Nation

Jindal Steel & Power announced that Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad dedicated one of the world's Largest 1.4 MTPA capacity Rebar Mill to the Nation on Thursday at Jindal Steel's 6 MTPA integrated Steel Complex in Angul, Odisha.

The Minister also inspected the functioning of India's First & Only Coal Gasification Based 2 MTPA DRI (Direct Reduced Iron) Plant at Jindal Steel, Angul.

The Coal Gasification Plant is equipped with Carbon Capture technology and is already capturing approximately 2000 tonnes of Co2 per day, helping Jindal Steel to reduce its carbon footprint significantly. Jindal Steel is expanding its Angul Plant capacity from 6 MTPA to 12MTPA and the company will achieve an overall 15 MTPA steelmaking capacity by 2025.

