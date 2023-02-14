Arrow Greentech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.67 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Arrow Greentech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Board of Olectra Greentech to consider fund raising options
Alphalogic Techsys Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Olectra Greentech rises on bagging order for supply of 100 buses
Olectra Greentech gains on securing contract for supplying 123 electric buses
-
Sales rise 359.62% to Rs 31.07 croreNet profit of Arrow Greentech reported to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 359.62% to Rs 31.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales31.076.76 360 OPM %27.13-45.27 -PBDT8.27-3.15 LP PBT6.13-4.34 LP NP3.67-4.09 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU