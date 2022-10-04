Jio to launch Beta trial of its True -5G services

-
For select users in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and VaranasiPost the successful demonstration of its True-5G services at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Jio is announcing the Beta trial of its True-5G services on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, for Jio users in 4 cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi.
As Jio's True-5G network is getting ready in these metros, Jio's Welcome Offer will enable its invited customers to trial True-5G services and provide service and user-experience feedback.
The customers of Jio True 5G Welcome Offer will get Unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps+ speeds.
Invited 'Jio Welcome Offer' users will be automatically upgraded to the Jio True 5G service without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset.
