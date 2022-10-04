Jio to launch Beta trial of its True -5G services

For select users in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi

Post the successful demonstration of its True-5G services at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Jio is announcing the Beta trial of its True-5G services on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, for Jio users in 4 cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi.

As Jio's True-5G network is getting ready in these metros, Jio's Welcome Offer will enable its invited customers to trial True-5G services and provide service and user-experience feedback.

The customers of Jio True 5G Welcome Offer will get Unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps+ speeds.

Invited 'Jio Welcome Offer' users will be automatically upgraded to the Jio True 5G service without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)