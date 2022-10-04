IEX achieves 5% MoM growth in volumes in September

Indian Energy Exchange achieved 8160 MU volume in September 2022, registering 5% MoM growth. This comprised 7118 MU in the conventional power market, 454 MU in the Green Power Market, and 588 MU (5.88 lac Certificates) in the REC Market.

The supply side constraints continued because of high prices of e- auction coal, imported coal and gas.

This led to the average clearing price in the Day-ahead market rising to Rs. 5.63 in September, which was 9% higher on MoM basis and 28% higher on YoY.

The total volume in September'22 was lower by 8% on YoY basis while in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023, the Exchange Market registered 23,115 MU volume, which was lower by 11% YoY across market segments. Cumulatively, the total volume traded in H1 FY2023 marginally declined by 1% over H1FY22.

According to the power demand data published by the National Load Dispatch Center, the energy consumption at 127 BU saw 11% YoY growth during September '22. The national peak demand at 199 GW grew 10% YoY.

