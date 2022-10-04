IEX achieves 5% MoM growth in volumes in September

The supply side constraints continued because of high prices of e- auction coal, imported coal and gas.
This led to the average clearing price in the Day-ahead market rising to Rs. 5.63 in September, which was 9% higher on MoM basis and 28% higher on YoY.
The total volume in September'22 was lower by 8% on YoY basis while in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023, the Exchange Market registered 23,115 MU volume, which was lower by 11% YoY across market segments. Cumulatively, the total volume traded in H1 FY2023 marginally declined by 1% over H1FY22.
According to the power demand data published by the National Load Dispatch Center, the energy consumption at 127 BU saw 11% YoY growth during September '22. The national peak demand at 199 GW grew 10% YoY.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU