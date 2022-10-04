JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Lupin receives USFDA approval for Darunavir Tablets

L&T Construction bags multiple orders under its T&D segment
Business Standard

Affle wins 'Enabling Technology Company of the Year' at MMA Smarties 2022

Capital Market 

Affle India today announced that it has for the fourth consecutive time, won the prestigious 'Enabling Technology Company of the Year' at MMA Smarties 2022 (organized by the Mobile Marketing Association) in India.

This recognition comes for the Affle2.0 Consumer Technology Platform's sustained focus on innovation to help leading global marketers reach out and impact their target audience.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 14:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU