One 97 Communications allots 26,051 equity shares under ESOS

One 97 Communications has allotted 26,051 equity shares under ESOS on 03 October 2022.

Consequent to aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stand increased from Rs 64,89,13,276 (consisting of 64,89,13,276 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each) to Rs 64,89,39,327 (consisting of 64,89,39,327 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each).

