Jiya Eco India recommends bonus issue of 1:1

To take over pellet manufacturing activity at Gandhidham facility

Jiya Eco-Products announced that the Board of Jiya Eco India (material subsidiary of the company) has recommended bonus issue of equity shares of ratio of 1:1.

Jiya Eco India intends to take over the pellet manufacturing activity at their, yet to commence, Gandhidham facility under its fold.

Pellet manufacturing at the Gandhidham facility was earlier proposed to be undertaken by Jiya Eco Gandhidham (IEGL), another wholly owned subsidiary of JEPL.However, post a series of internal deliberations about current and future strategies. thisactivity is now proposed to be undertaken by Jiya Eco India

First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 14:02 IST

