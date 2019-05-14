Jhandewalas Foods introduces new products

On 13 May 2019Jhandewalas Foods announced that to fulfill the growing demand of products and meet the everyday kitchen needs of Indian housewives; the company has expanded its geographical reach into newer territories like Mumbai. Bangalore Hyderabad and Jammu. In addition to this, the Company has also started supplying its products in Metro Cash & Carry India Private Limited, Big Basket and Reliance Cash and Cary which is well accepted by retail consumers; now its products are available in various stores of supermarket chain.
