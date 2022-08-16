JK Cement Q1 PAT slips 15% YoY to Rs 162 cr

On a consolidated basis, the cement maker's net profit declined 15.2% to Rs 162.69 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 191.95 crore in Q1 FY22.Consolidated net sales stood at Rs 2,269.66 crore in Q1 FY23, rising 32.4% year on year from Rs 1,714.15 crore in Q1 FY22.
Profit before tax skid 12.8% to Rs 250.38 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 287.19 crore recorded Q1 FY22.
Total expenditure rose 76% year on year to Rs 2,030.85 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022. Cost of materials consumed rose by 27.15% to Rs 334.01 crore while power and fuel expense surged 60.43% to Rs 510.45 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
On the margins front, the company's operating margin declined to 17.79% in Q1 FY23 from 23.51% posted in Q1 FY22. Net profit margin slipped to 7.03% in Q1 FY23 as against 10.92% recorded in Q1 FY22.
JK Cement is engaged in manufacturing cement and cement products. Shares of JK Cement fell 0.56% to Rs 2629.25 on the BSE.
