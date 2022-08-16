Volumes soar at Max Healthcare Institute Ltd counter

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd clocked volume of 2641.64 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6666.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39627 shares
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 August 2022.
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd clocked volume of 2641.64 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6666.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39627 shares. The stock gained 2.93% to Rs.372.15. Volumes stood at 28922 shares in the last session.
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd recorded volume of 121.16 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 779.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15546 shares. The stock gained 10.00% to Rs.2,151.75. Volumes stood at 43721 shares in the last session.
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd notched up volume of 20.31 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 99284 shares. The stock rose 0.81% to Rs.43.55. Volumes stood at 97150 shares in the last session.
Muthoot Finance Ltd registered volume of 2.35 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42949 shares. The stock slipped 12.24% to Rs.1,042.55. Volumes stood at 92239 shares in the last session.
Honeywell Automation India Ltd clocked volume of 911 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 197 shares. The stock gained 8.59% to Rs.43,374.65. Volumes stood at 90 shares in the last session.
