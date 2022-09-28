JK Paper appoints director

With effect from 27 September 2022

JK Paper has appointed Anoop Seth (DIN: 00239653) as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director of the Company, for a term of three consecutive years w.e.f. 27 September 2022, subject to necessary approval of shareholders of the Company.

