JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Krsnaa Diagnostics plans to launch 600 diagnostics centers pan-India

Forbes & Co jumps 18% in 5 days
Business Standard

JK Paper appoints director

Capital Market 

With effect from 27 September 2022

JK Paper has appointed Anoop Seth (DIN: 00239653) as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director of the Company, for a term of three consecutive years w.e.f. 27 September 2022, subject to necessary approval of shareholders of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 14:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU