Adani Enterprises update on FPO of up to Rs 20000 cr

Adani Enterprises has approved the following with reference to the company's further public offer of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 20,000 crore of face value Re 1 each on partly paid-up basis.

a. The Floor Price of the Offer to be Rs 3,112/- per FPO equity share and the Cap Price of the Offer to be Rs 3,276/- per FPO equity share for all categories of investors;

b.

Approving the discount of Rs 64 per FPO equity share for Retail Individual Investors Bidding in the Retail Portion of the Offer; and

c. A minimum bid lot of four FPO equity shares and in the multiples of four FPO equity shares thereafter.

