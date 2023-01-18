IDFC First Bank allots 19.18 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank has allotted 19,18,375 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up to eligible employees of the Bank upon exercise of Stock Options vested with them under the 'IDFC FIRST Bank ESOS'.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 62,36,69,29,920 /- comprising of 6,23,66,92,992 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs 62,38,61,13,670 /- comprising of 6,23,86,11,367 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up.

