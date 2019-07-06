JK Tyre & Industries gets revision in credit ratings

-
From CAREJK Tyre & Industries announced that CARE has revised the credit ratings for various debt facilities of the company as under -
Long term bank facilities - CARE A; Negative (Revised from CARE A+; Negative)
Short term bank facilities - CARE A1 (Revised from CARE A1+)
Long term / short term bank facilities - CARE A; Negative / CARE A1 (Revised from CARE A+;Negative/ CARE A1+)
Fixed Deposits - CARE A (FD); Negative / CARE A1 (FD) (Revised from CARE A+(FD); Negative / CARE A1+ (FD))
