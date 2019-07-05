Mindtree announces resignation of top brass

Mindtree announced that Krishnakumar Natarajan, Executive Chairman, N S Parthasarathy, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer and Rostow Ravanan, CEO and Managing Director have submitted their resignations.

They will stay as Board members till 17 July 2019.

Further, along with the other founders of the company, they have asked the company to de-classify them as promoters under applicable laws.

