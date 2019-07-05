JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Bharat Heavy Electricals gets revision in credit ratings
Business Standard

Mindtree announces resignation of top brass

Capital Market 

Mindtree announced that Krishnakumar Natarajan, Executive Chairman, N S Parthasarathy, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer and Rostow Ravanan, CEO and Managing Director have submitted their resignations.

They will stay as Board members till 17 July 2019.

Further, along with the other founders of the company, they have asked the company to de-classify them as promoters under applicable laws.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 18:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU