Mindtree announces resignation of top brass

-
ALSO READ
CEO Ravanan, 2 others quit Mindtree after L&T takeover
Mindtree board evaluating 'several options' to stave off L&T bid, says Natarajan
L&T, Mindtree come in open to counter each other over hostile deal
Mindtree CEO Rostow Ravanan likely to resign: Sources
Tax demand: I-T dept attaches portion of shares held by V G Siddhartha, Coffee Day in Mindtree
-
Mindtree announced that Krishnakumar Natarajan, Executive Chairman, N S Parthasarathy, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer and Rostow Ravanan, CEO and Managing Director have submitted their resignations.
They will stay as Board members till 17 July 2019.
Further, along with the other founders of the company, they have asked the company to de-classify them as promoters under applicable laws.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU