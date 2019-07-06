Edelweiss Financial Services gets revision in credit ratings from CARE

Edelweiss Financial Services announced that CARE Ratings has reaffirmed the credit ratings of CARE A1+ assigned to short term borrowing programmes of the company.

Further, CARE has revised the credit rating of long term borrowings programmes of the company from CARE AA; Positive to CARE AA-; Stable.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)