Tourism Finance Corporation of India director resigns

Tourism Finance Corporation of India announced that Rudhra Gangadharan, Independent Director of the Company has tendered his resignation as member of Board of Directors due to personal reasons and due to no other material cause.

As such, the Board of Directors of the Company has noted and accepted his resignation with immediate effect.

First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 18:20 IST

