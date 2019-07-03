JSPL-Angul posts record production of Hot Metal

Jindal Steel & Power announced that JSPL Angul Odisha has produced its highest ever Hot Metal production of 10845 MT for a single day on 2nd July 2019.

It is also reported that this is the ever highest production produced by any of the Blast Furnace (BF) in India.

The furnace is stable for the last one week and has continuously produced more than 10,000 Tons per day. The largest BF of country having volume of 4554 m3 is running smoothly to cater the maximum need of hot metal for 6 MTPA capacity of Steel Melt Shop.

