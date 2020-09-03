Vinati Organics plans capex of Rs 150 cr

For manufacturing 4 new specialty chemicals and expanding capacity of PTBBA plant

Vinati Organics announced that the company as part of its growth and expansion plans is envisaging a Capex of about Rs.150 crore aimed for manufacturing 4 new specialty Chemicals and for expanding the present capacity of the PTBBA plant.

These new products will be used in sectors like Agrochemicals, Dyes and Plastic additives.

Further the Capex is expected to derive additional revenues of about Rs.240 crore and is expected to be completed during the Financial Year 2020-21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)