Dr Reddys Laboratories launches Methylphenidate Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets

Dr Reddys Laboratories announced the launch of Methylphenidate Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP, 18 mg, 27 mg, 36 mg and 54 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Concerta (methylphenidate Hydrochloride) Extended-Release Tablets, 18 mg, 27 mg, 36 mg, and 54 mg, approved by the U. S.

Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Concerta brand and generic market had U. S. sales of approximately $1.159 billion MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2020 according to IQVIA Health.

Dr. Reddy's Methylphenidate Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP are available in strengths of 18 mg, 27 mg, 36 mg, and 54 mg tablets in bottle count sizes of 100.

