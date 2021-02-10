JSPL gains after sales rise 35% YoY in Jan

Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) rose 2.10% to Rs 316.35 after the company said its sales jumped 35% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 5.8 lakh tonnes in January 2021.JSPL's monthly production jumped 80% y-o-y in January 2021 to 6.9 lakh tonnes. Higher production also helped JSPL post a 35% growth y-o-y in shipments to 5.8 lakh tonnes. Shipments were however lower by 18.31% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) as JSPL continued to focus on value over volumes.
Thanks to an outstanding, committed workforce, we have posted good numbers in a challenging environment. With the country getting back to normalcy, we will only do better. We'll double our efforts towards rebuilding the economy and the nation, said JSPL MD V R Sharma.
JSPL is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors.
The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 2,566.68 crore in Q3 December 2020 compared with net loss of Rs 218.57 crore in Q3 December 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU