Asian Energy Services receives LoA from CMPDI

-
ALSO READ
Asian Energy Services receives LoA for Rs 51.09 cror from CMPDI, Bihar
Businesses With Annual Turnover Of Up To Rs 40 Lakh Goods And Services Tax Exempt According To Finance Ministry
GST Collection Hits Five Month High
NCC gains on bagging new order
No Recovery Of Interest On Gross Basis For Past GST Dues: CBIC
-
Asian Energy Services has received the Letter of Acceptance from Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI), Bihar for Rs 51.09 crore (inclusive of GST).
Asian Energy Services had bid for a tender for carrying out 3D Seismic Survey along with Exploration in the Rajgaon Block, Rajmahal Coalfield of Bhagalpur District in state of Bihar of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI) of Rs 51.09 crore (inclusive of GST). The company has received the Letter of Acceptance from CMPDI and confirmed acceptance of the same.
Ashutosh Kumar, Whole-time Director & CEO, Asian Energy Services said, the company is confident of further expanding business in this sector and build a significant order book.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 9 February 2021. Shares of Asian Energy Services shed 0.05% to settle at Rs 98.05 yesterday.
Asian Energy Services (formerly Asian Oilfield Services), is an oil & gas industry service provider, offering end-to-end services which extend across the entire upstream value chain, including geophysical data acquisition, production facility EPC using the build-own-operate-transfer model, turnkey drilling, and production facility operation and maintenance.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU