Asian Energy Services receives LoA from CMPDI

Asian Energy Services has received the Letter of Acceptance from Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI), Bihar for Rs 51.09 crore (inclusive of GST).

Asian Energy Services had bid for a tender for carrying out 3D Seismic Survey along with Exploration in the Rajgaon Block, Rajmahal Coalfield of Bhagalpur District in state of Bihar of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI) of Rs 51.09 crore (inclusive of GST). The company has received the Letter of Acceptance from CMPDI and confirmed acceptance of the same.

Ashutosh Kumar, Whole-time Director & CEO, Asian Energy Services said, the company is confident of further expanding business in this sector and build a significant order book.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 9 February 2021. Shares of Asian Energy Services shed 0.05% to settle at Rs 98.05 yesterday.

Asian Energy Services (formerly Asian Oilfield Services), is an oil & gas industry service provider, offering end-to-end services which extend across the entire upstream value chain, including geophysical data acquisition, production facility EPC using the build-own-operate-transfer model, turnkey drilling, and production facility operation and maintenance.

