Steel Authority of India Ltd Spurts 2.63%, S&P BSE Metal index Gains 1.2%

Steel Authority of India Ltd gained 2.63% today to trade at Rs 68.4. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.2% to quote at 12770.6. The index is up 2.06 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd increased 2.18% and Tata Steel Ltd added 1.95% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 30.59 % over last one year compared to the 24.88% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Steel Authority of India Ltd has lost 8.49% over last one month compared to 2.06% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 4.47% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.94 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 61.26 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 80.35 on 05 Jan 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 20.15 on 30 Mar 2020.

