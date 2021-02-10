Linde India gains after selling land in Kolkata

Linde India rose 1.54% to Rs 1,057.05 after the company informed about sale of land and buildings of the closed factory at Kolkata.

The company has on 9 February 2021 after obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals, sold and disposed of land and buildings pertaining to its closed factory (Packaged Gases Plant) at Diamond Harbour Road, Kolkata for an aggregate consideration of Rs 300 crores to Mindstone Mall Developers, Mumbai.

The operations of the erstwhile Packaged Gases Plant (factory) at Diamond Harbour Road, Kolkata were earlier shifted to the site at Uluberia, Howrah.

Linde India is in the industrial gases business, providing a one-stop solution to all businesses for gas supply and related equipment and services. It manufactures cryogenic and non-cryogenic vessels and also design and commission projects.

