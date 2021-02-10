Linde India gains after selling land in Kolkata

-
ALSO READ
SMS Lifesciences receives DSIR recognition for its in-house R&D unit
Linde India slips after CFO resigns
Surya Roshni receives orders worth Rs 272.86 crore
Confidence Petroleum completes first CNG station for BGCL in Kolkata
Gas distributors in demand after PNGRB simplifies gas pipeline tariff
-
Linde India rose 1.54% to Rs 1,057.05 after the company informed about sale of land and buildings of the closed factory at Kolkata.
The company has on 9 February 2021 after obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals, sold and disposed of land and buildings pertaining to its closed factory (Packaged Gases Plant) at Diamond Harbour Road, Kolkata for an aggregate consideration of Rs 300 crores to Mindstone Mall Developers, Mumbai.
The operations of the erstwhile Packaged Gases Plant (factory) at Diamond Harbour Road, Kolkata were earlier shifted to the site at Uluberia, Howrah.
Linde India is in the industrial gases business, providing a one-stop solution to all businesses for gas supply and related equipment and services. It manufactures cryogenic and non-cryogenic vessels and also design and commission projects.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU