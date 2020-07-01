JSPL to sell Oman arm for $1 billion

Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) on Tuesday said it would transfer its entire stake in its Oman asset, Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel, to another promoter group firm, Templar Investments, for an enterprise value of over $1 billion.

JSPL's subsidiary, Jindal Steel & Power (Mauritius) (JSPML) has accepted a binding offer from Templar Investments to divest its entire stake in its Oman asset, Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel Co LLC (JSIS Oman). The enterprise value of the deal is over $1 billion. The divestment is in line with JSPL's vision and commitment to continuously bring down its debt and deleverage its balance sheet.

Templar Investments Ltd, Mauritius, is an investment company and part of the promoter group of JSPL.

V.R. Sharma, MD-JSPL said, "This sale is in-line with our vision to reduce debt and create a much healthier balance sheet for our investors and stakeholders. We firmly believe in the India growth story."

The transaction is subject to approval from shareholders of JSPL and lenders of JSIS Oman among others. JSPL expects the transaction to close in approximately a month.

Shares of JSPL tanked 5.26% to Rs 153.10, following the announcement.

On the technical front, JSPL's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 65.188. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day moving average (DMA) placed at 116.50 and its 200-day moving average (DMA) placed at 132.42.

JSPL's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 305.62 crore in Q4 March 2020 compared with net loss of Rs 2,713.34 crore in Q4 March 2019. Its onsolidated net sales dropped 13.3% to Rs 8,810.68 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

JSPL's segments majorly include iron & steel and power. It is also engaged in aviation services and machinery division. The company's product portfolio consists of steel product mix, construction solutions, and construction material and solutions.

