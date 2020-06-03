Jindal Steel & Power records 28% growth in steel sales

Jindal Steel & Power has recorded the highest ever Standalone Steel sales of 640,000 tonnes in May 2020,which is a remarkable growth of 28% as compared to sales of 500,000 tonnes during the same period in the previous year.

Out of 640,000 tonnes of total standalone sales, 4,01,000 tonnes are export sales.

The Company has recorded Consolidated Steel sales of 7,97,000 tonnes which is a growth of 26% as compared to sales of 631,000 tonnes during the same period in the previous year. JSPL has recorded Consolidated Steel production of 620,000 tonnes in May 2020.

In addition to above figures, JSPL has recorded production of 6,4 7,000 tonnes of Pellets in May 2020.

