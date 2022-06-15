JSW Steel crude steel production rises 31% YoY in May

-
The steel maker's standalone crude steel production for the month of May 2022 grew 31% year-on-year to 17.89 lakh tonnes as against 13.67 lakh tonnes in May 2021.
While the production of flat rolled products surged 29% to 12.84 lakh tones in May 2022 from 9.99 lakh tones posted in May 2021. The production of long rolled products jumped 25% to 3.86 lakh tonnes in May 2022 as against 3.09 lakh tonnes reported in same period last year.
JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified JSW Group, is India's leading integrated steel company with a steel-making capacity of 28 MTPA in India & USA, including capacities under joint control & new capacity to be commissioned at Dolvi during this year.
The steel manufacturer reported a 23% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,234 crore on a 74% increase in net sales to Rs 46,026 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Shares of JSW Steel were down 0.25% to Rs 560.30 on the BSE.
