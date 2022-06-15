Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 201.71 points or 0.8% at 25499.66 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 2.84%), MRF Ltd (up 1.68%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.57%),Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.3%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.14%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.92%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.9%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.59%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.23%), and Bosch Ltd (up 0.15%).

On the other hand, Cummins India Ltd (down 1.41%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 0.32%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.23%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 142.93 or 0.27% at 52550.64.

The Nifty 50 index was down 45.45 points or 0.29% at 15686.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 84.08 points or 0.34% at 25026.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.94 points or 0.21% at 7712.41.

On BSE,1722 shares were trading in green, 927 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

