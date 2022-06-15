Consumer goods shares edge higher

Consumer goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index rising 17.96 points or 0.36% at 5077.05 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, Jamna Auto Industries Ltd (up 7%), Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (up 5%),Future Retail Ltd (up 4.95%),Future Enterprises Ltd (up 4.91%),JBM Auto Ltd (up 3.01%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 2.84%), Page Industries Ltd (up 2.83%), Jindal Worldwide Ltd (up 2.65%), Mirza International Ltd (up 2.64%), and Acrysil Ltd (up 2.6%).

On the other hand, KBC Global Ltd (down 4.86%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 3.19%), and TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd (down 2.55%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 142.93 or 0.27% at 52550.64.

The Nifty 50 index was down 45.45 points or 0.29% at 15686.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 84.08 points or 0.34% at 25026.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.94 points or 0.21% at 7712.41.

On BSE,1722 shares were trading in green, 927 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

