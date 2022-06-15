Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 16.7 points or 0.49% at 3407.11 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Power Ltd (up 2.08%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.91%),NLC India Ltd (up 1.56%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.46%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.46%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 1.34%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.08%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 1.05%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.02%), and Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 0.83%).

On the other hand, Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.68%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 0.45%), and Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 0.43%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 142.93 or 0.27% at 52550.64.

The Nifty 50 index was down 45.45 points or 0.29% at 15686.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 84.08 points or 0.34% at 25026.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.94 points or 0.21% at 7712.41.

On BSE,1722 shares were trading in green, 927 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

