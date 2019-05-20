JSW Steel Ltd rises for third straight session

JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 285.35, up 3.24% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.73% in last one year as compared to a 11.51% jump in NIFTY and a 17.78% jump in the Nifty Metal index.
JSW Steel Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 285.35, up 3.24% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 2.8% on the day, quoting at 11727. The Sensex is at 39040.78, up 2.93%. JSW Steel Ltd has slipped around 2.03% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2807.25, up 3.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 66.07 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 285.6, up 3.07% on the day. JSW Steel Ltd is down 7.73% in last one year as compared to a 11.51% jump in NIFTY and a 17.78% jump in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 7.63 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
