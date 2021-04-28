JSW Steel Ltd Slides 1.46%

JSW Steel Ltd has added 47.45% over last one month compared to 20.61% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.6% rise in the SENSEX

JSW Steel Ltd lost 1.46% today to trade at Rs 656.1. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.97% to quote at 16809.72. The index is up 20.61 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd decreased 1.41% and Vedanta Ltd lost 1.32% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 180.36 % over last one year compared to the 53.52% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

JSW Steel Ltd has added 47.45% over last one month compared to 20.61% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.6% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 71989 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.5 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 670.2 on 27 Apr 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 155.05 on 27 Apr 2020.

