TVS Motor Company Ltd Surges 9.99%, S&P BSE Auto index Gains 1.05%

TVS Motor Company Ltd has added 9.11% over last one month compared to 0.06% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 0.43% rise in the SENSEX

TVS Motor Company Ltd gained 9.99% today to trade at Rs 622.9. The S&P BSE Auto index is up 1.05% to quote at 22063.35. The index is up 0.06 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bajaj Auto Ltd increased 2.34% and Tata Motors Ltd added 1.51% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 78.11 % over last one year compared to the 53.26% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 54772 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 659.8 on 09 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 291.4 on 28 Apr 2020.

