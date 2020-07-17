Jindal Steel & Power Ltd up for third straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 180.35, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.3% in last one year as compared to a 6.76% drop in NIFTY and a 23.69% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2070.65, up 2.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 141.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 158.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.22 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

