JSW Steel Ltd spurts 0.48%, up for fifth straight session

JSW Steel Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 316.25, up 0.48% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.74% on the day, quoting at 11900.9. The Sensex is at 40572.43, up 0.77%. JSW Steel Ltd has gained around 9.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2391.2, down 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 99.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.26 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

