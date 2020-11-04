Sastasundar Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mukta Arts Ltd, Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd, Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd and Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 November 2020.

Sastasundar Ventures Ltd soared 11.24% to Rs 117.8 at 12:10 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 34446 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2830 shares in the past one month.

Mukta Arts Ltd spiked 9.90% to Rs 26.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1574 shares in the past one month.

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd surged 9.84% to Rs 4.02. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 67600 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8411 shares in the past one month.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd jumped 9.36% to Rs 87.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53016 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd rose 9.12% to Rs 16.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7830 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17834 shares in the past one month.

