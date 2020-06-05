JSW Steel Ltd Surges 3.54%, S&P BSE Metal index Gains 2.16%

JSW Steel Ltd has added 20.01% over last one month compared to 18.92% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 8.14% rise in the SENSEX

JSW Steel Ltd gained 3.54% today to trade at Rs 198.85. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 2.16% to quote at 7314.14. The index is up 18.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Steel Ltd increased 3.31% and Hindalco Industries Ltd added 2.49% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 32.49 % over last one year compared to the 13.32% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

JSW Steel Ltd has added 20.01% over last one month compared to 18.92% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 8.14% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 86665 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.64 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 296.65 on 14 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 132.5 on 03 Apr 2020.

