JSW Steel Q4 FY22 total crude steel production spurts 37% YoY

JSW Steel's total combined volumes of crude steel production jumped 37% to 5.98 million tones (MT) in Q4 FY22 as against 4.36 MT in Q4 FY21 and 12% growth to 5.35 MT from Q3 FY22.
The capacity utilisation of existing operations at standalone level improved to 98% in Q4 FY22 from 94% in Q3 FY22.
The crude steel production of Indian operations (including joint control) soared 36% to 5.88 MT in Q4 FY22 as compared to 4.34 MT in Q4 FY21 and 13% jump to 5.19 MT from Q3 FY22. On a standalone basis, JSW Steel's crude steel production jumped 20% to 5.01 MT in Q4 FY22 over 4.19 MT in Q4 FY21 and 13% rise to 4.41 MT from Q3 FY22.
On a yearly basis, JSW Steel's total combined values of crude steel production grew 38% to 21.47 MT in FY22 as compared to 15.53 MT in FY21. On a standalone basis, crude steel production of JSW Steel climbed 17% to 17.62 MT in FY22 as compared to 15.08 MT in FY21.
Shares of JSW Steel rose 0.60% to Rs 732.55 on BSE. JSW Steel is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of Iron and Steel Products.
The company's consolidated net profit advanced 69.2% to Rs 4,516 crore on 74.3 % increase in net sales to Rs 37,462 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
