Cipla Ltd Falls 2.2%

Cipla Ltd lost 2.2% today to trade at Rs 1014.1. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is down 0.11% to quote at 24822.88. The index is up 5.52 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd decreased 1.6% and Thyrocare Technologies Ltd lost 1.28% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 11.76 % over last one year compared to the 18.72% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 15291 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1083.15 on 15 Mar 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 828.75 on 07 Apr 2021.

