Energy shares rise

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 87.52 points or 1.05% at 8400.52 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Deep Industries Ltd (up 9.75%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 3.47%),Goa Carbon Ltd (up 3.14%),Asian Energy Services Ltd (up 2.94%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 2.43%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coal India Ltd (up 2.15%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.8%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.51%), Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 1.24%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.18%).

On the other hand, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 1.03%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.87%), and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 0.15%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.38 or 0% at 59036.33.

The Nifty 50 index was up 4.4 points or 0.02% at 17643.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 205.4 points or 0.7% at 29680.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 50.66 points or 0.58% at 8850.09.

On BSE,2082 shares were trading in green, 793 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

