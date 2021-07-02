JSW Steel receives GreenPro ecolabel certification for its TMT rebars

JSW Steel on Friday announced that it has received GreenPro ecolabel certification for JSW Neosteel, its brand of TMT rebars.

GreenPro is a Type - 1 Ecolabel by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) which enables the end users in the building sector and manufacturing sector to make informed decisions by choosing sustainable products, materials and technologies for the construction, operation and maintenance of their buildings and factories.

JSW Neosteel TMT bars are manufactured through high yield quenched and self-tempered (HYQST) technology which ensures uniform quality across the bar. In addition, the TMT bars have the highest grade of purity and lowest Sulphur and phosphorous content which makes it stronger and more sustainable. In addition to the product sustainability, Green Pro assign credits to the environment friendly manufacturing processes thus recognizing JSW Steel as a sustainable manufacturer.

Jayant Acharya, director, sales, marketing and corporate strategy of JSW Steel said, Sustainability is at the heart of the JSW group and the GreenPro Certification for JSW Neosteel is a testament to this. We believe that Certificationslike these while disclosing the environmental friendly footprint of our products, will enable our customers to make smart and informed choices for their critical building and construction products. JSW Neosteel TMT bars not only have the perfect balance of strength and ductility, but are also better for the environment offering 100% recyclability and life cycle cost.

Shares of JSW Steel were down 0.68% at Rs 675.66 on BSE.

JSW Steel is India's leading integrated steel company with a steel-making capacity of 28 MTPA in India & USA, including capacities under joint control & new capacity to be commissioned at Dolvi during this year. On a consolidated basis, JSW Steel reported a net profit of Rs 4,191 crore in Q4 FY21, steeply higher than net profit of Rs 188 crore in Q4 FY20. Revenue from operations increased 50.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 26,934 crore during the quarter.

