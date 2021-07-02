Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 183.06 points or 0.71% at 25936.52 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 7.97%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 7.49%),Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (up 3.89%),Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (up 3.65%),Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (up 3.18%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Shalby Ltd (up 2.82%), Strides Pharma Science Ltd (up 2.72%), Granules India Ltd (up 2.56%), Unichem Laboratories Ltd (up 2.44%), and Aarti Drugs Ltd (up 2.24%).

On the other hand, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.58%), Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 1.32%), and Wockhardt Ltd (down 0.87%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 104.16 or 0.2% at 52214.44.

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.75 points or 0.15% at 15657.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 148.66 points or 0.59% at 25461.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.86 points or 0.36% at 7870.86.

On BSE,1679 shares were trading in green, 911 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

